TNA Star Slams ‘Fake News’ Surrounding Locker Room Morale And Title Status

TNA Wrestling is undergoing significant changes as it gains momentum heading into 2025. With the promotion hotter than it’s been in years, several stars have already departed or are expected to leave due to expiring contracts. Rumors of talent pay cuts have circulated, causing speculation about morale and departures within the company.

However, Dr. Chris Featherstone addressed these rumors earlier this week, stating that sources within TNA confirmed the pay-cut claims are “inaccurate” and not to be believed. Featherstone added, “The current morale within TNA backstage has been very positive with the increase in ticket sales and the promotion returning to larger venues for major events.”

Adding to the buzz is the situation with the X-Division Title, which became a focal point during a recent set of TV tapings. Fans in attendance noted that current TNA X-Division Champion Moose cut a promo in the ring, during which he threw down the X-Division Championship and teased the debut of a new title at Genesis on January 19, 2025.

Moose addressed the swirling rumors on Twitter, writing:

“A lot of Fake News on Twitter.

1. X Division championship being retired

2. Bad morale in TNA locker room

Guys stop getting your news from twitter.

Regarding what’s going to happen to the X division championship tune in to @AXSTV Thursday at 8pm EST and order GENESIS 1/19/25”

TNA’s rapid growth and storylines like Moose’s promo have fans eagerly anticipating the Genesis event, where further developments are expected.