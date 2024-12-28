TNA Star Supports Tessa Blanchard’s Return: “Everyone Deserves A Second Chance”

Tessa Blanchard made her return to TNA Wrestling during the Final Resolution special, reigniting a feud with Jordynne Grace. Her comeback has sparked mixed reactions from fans and those within the promotion, given her controversial history with the company.

Blanchard’s falling out with TNA in 2020 resulted in her being stripped of the World Title and ultimately fired after she refused to drop the championship when requested. At the time, Blanchard cited concerns over traveling to the U.S. during the pandemic, fearing she wouldn’t be able to return to her home in Mexico.

In addition to her exit, Blanchard faced allegations of racial slurs and bullying behavior from multiple wrestlers. Notably, La Rosa Negra, one of the alleged targets of the racial slurs, and Blanchard have since shared photos together, hinting at reconciliation.

During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Brian Myers commented on Blanchard’s return, saying:

“I think… everyone deserves a second chance. I missed all the drama that went on. It was before my time. So, I think time will tell. You got to rip the Band-Aid off, see what happens. I do think she’s a very talented performer. I don’t know her personally, like, whatsoever. So, it is what it is, you know?”

Blanchard herself addressed her status with TNA earlier this month in an interview with Contralona, clarifying that she is not currently under contract with the promotion despite her return.

Her comeback raises questions about her future in TNA Wrestling and whether she can rebuild her reputation in the industry.