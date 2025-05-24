TNA Under Siege Results – May 23, 2025

TNA Wrestling returns with a special event tonight.

The company runs the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, live with their annual TNA Under Siege 2025 show.

Featured below are complete ongoing results of the TNA Under Siege 2025 special event from “The Great White North.”

* The Countdown to TNA Under Siege 2025 pre-show is now officially off-and-running. Robert “Sherriff” Stone comes out and kills time, along with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. They talk about the Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace match tonight and how Santino isn’t playing if anything out of the ordinary happens with his daughter.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Scheduled as the lone match for the pre-show, which leads into the main card at 8/7c, is Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside in one-on-one action. The two make their way to the ring and the bell sounds to get things started. After some back-and-forth action early on, Rosemary brings a staple gun and belt into the ring. Brookside finally snaps, after weeks of being lured into doing so by Rosemary. She whips Rosemary with the belt and the referee calls for the bell. Rosemary wins via DQ. After the match, Brookside continues whipping everyone with the belt, including a bunch of security guards.

Winner via DQ: Rosemary

Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

The cold open airs to get the PPV portion of the show started. Mike Santana makes his way to the ring through the crowd for the opening match of the main card. First Class’ theme hits and AJ Francis cuts a promo announcing he is injured, and KC Navarro will be taking his place. Santana yanks Navarro in the ring and begins beating him down as the bell sounds to get things officially started. Santana dominates for several minutes, until he is distracted by Francis at ringside. Navarro takes over until Santana hits a Rolling Buck-50 and his Spin the Block finisher for the win. He goes to show Navarro respect after the match, but Francis sneak attacks him from behind with a crutch.

Winner: Mike Santana

Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

A video package airs to tell the back-story leading up to the next match. It will be Cody Deaner taking on Eddie Edwards of The System in a match where if Deaner wins, he gets a new TNA contract. If he loses, he will be done with TNA forever. Eric Young is shown approaching Deaner backstage before the match, telling him he thinks he’ll be fine tonight. Edwards and Deaner make their way to the ring, and the bell sounds to get things started. After some good back-and-forth action, which saw Deaner avoid being pinned despite being knocked out with a cheap shot from Edwards with his System ring on, and even a super-plex off the top-rope, it was a low-blow from Alisha Edwards that set Edwards up for the Boston Knee Party for the win. Deaner’s TNA career is over.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

The Northern Armory vs. The System

The rest of The System come out to taunt Cody Deaner about his career being over. The Northern Armory come out to defend Deaner and Canada. An impromptu six-man tag-team bout is made, with Moose, Brian Myers and JDC taking on Eric Young, Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. The bell sounds and off we go. After some good back-and-forth action for several minutes, things break down as Alisha tries to sneak a kendo stick into the match. Some local Brampton city officials that were interviewed earlier in the show get involved and take the kendo stick. They guard the ring as Young hits Moose with a piledriver for the win.

Winners: The Northern Armory

TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships (Match By Elegance)

Ash & Heather By Elegance (c) vs. Spitfire

It’s time for championship action with a twist in our next match of the evening. The TNA Tag Lines graphic flashes on the screen to run down the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship “Match By Elegance” bout between Ash & Heather by Elegance and the Spitfire duo of Jody Threat and Dani Luna, the latter of whom vow to never team together if they don’t win tonight. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace are shown in the crowd before the match gets started. Spitfire comes out, and then the reigning champions. The bell sounds and off we go. The match is given some time to develop, and featured a bunch of weird weapons, like dressed up stop signs and umbrellas, baby powder, a sack full of rhinestones, etc. In the end, however, help from George Iceman and Maggie Lee led to Ash and Heather by Elegance winning and retaining their titles. With the win, Spitfire must break up. Ash throws something at a fan as she was leaving.

Winners and STILL TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions: Ash & Heather By Elegance

Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz & The Great Hands vs. Raj Singh, Indi Hartwell & The Rascalz

Video footage is shown of Mustafa Ali injuring Ace Austin’s leg, resulting in him being pulled from the scheduled eight-man tag-team match at tonight’s TNA Under Siege 2025. That led to the announcement of a mystery competitor taking his place. The match is up next. After about ten minutes or so, things come to a conclusion with Ali hitting a 450 splash off the top-rope to Raj Singh, formerly known as Campaign Singh, who was revealed as the replacement for Ace Austin. After the match, Ali attacked Singh some more and knocked Tasha Steelz down as she was trying to get him to stop.

Winners: Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz & The Great Hands

Arianna Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

Santino Marella gives his daughter, Arianna Grace, a quick pep talk backstage. The two walk off together. Back inside the arena, Jimmy Korderas is shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd. Tessa Blanchard’s theme hits and out she comes to a ton of heat from the Canadian crowd. Her opponent, Arianna Grace, is out next to a huge pop. This match gets underway from there. Robert “Sherriff” Stone comes out and tells Santino without a manager’s license, he can’t be at ringside. He makes him leave. The match then gets going and the crowd immediately jumps on Tessa’s case with “She’s a racist!” chants. After a few more minutes of a near one-sided squash match, outside of about 30 seconds of hope spot offense from Grace, we see Blanchard hit Magnum for the win.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard

TNA Knockouts Championship

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford

Robert Stone comes out and demands Santino Marella and Arianna leave the ringside area because they have a show to continue. He then personally introduces who he says is about to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion. Victoria Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox in WWE, comes out. Reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich comes out next. The bell sounds and off we go. After Stone gets involved 100 times, leading to 100 near-finishes for Crawford, it is Slamovich who hits Requiem on the belt to Crawford for the win to retain. She calls out Lei Ying Lee respectfully after the match, saying she deserves the next shot at her title. Lei Ying Lee comes out to accept, only for Robert Stone to come back out and say wrestlers can’t just make matches for themselves. He says Lei Ying Lee may deserve the next shot, but if she wants it she’ll have to win a match next week on TNA iMPACT to earn it.

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts Champion: Masha Slamovich

TNA World Tag-Team Championships

The Nemeth Brothers (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater

After a new extended video package airs to honor the life and legacy of the late hardcore legend Terry “Sabu” Brunk, the show shifts gears and gets ready for the co-main event of the evening, with the TNA World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. It will be reigning champions The Nemeth Brothers — Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth — defending against Matt Hardy and Leon Slater. Slater is kept in the ring on the defensive, isolated on The Nemeths side of the squared circle for the majority of the match. In the end, Matt tags in and helps take over. Slater and Hardy go through The Hardys’ greatest hits, but ultimately, The Nemeths still steal the win to retain.

Winners and STILL TNA World Tag-Team Champions: The Nemeth Brothers

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian

Santino Marella and Arianna Grace are shown backstage bummed out after her loss to Tessa Blanchard earlier in the show. They say they are going to talk to higher ups to get a match together against Robert Stone and Blanchard. The pre-match video package then airs to set the stage for the tag-team main event of the evening. Frankie Kazarian comes out first. Trick Williams is out next to loud “Whoop that Trick!” chants. Elijah comes out to a good crowd reaction for the opposition first. His partner, reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry comes out to his full entrance routine next, as the commentators focus more on his title defense against Trick at tomorrow’s WWE NXT Battleground than their own main event about to happen right now. The match gets going and after 20 minutes of hard-hitting action, it was Trick who hit his own partner, Kazarian, with his Trick Shot finisher, leading to Hendry following up on Kaz with his Standing Ovation finisher for the pinfall victory. Hendry and Trick have a staredown in the middle of the ring as Hannifan plugs their showdown for the TNA World Championship coming up at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. That’s how the show goes off the air.

Winners: Joe Hendry & Elijah