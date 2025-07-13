The women’s revolution in pro wrestling continues, as WWE Evolution 2025 goes down tonight in “The ATL.”

WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled to kick off live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. at 5/4c with their two-hour ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution’ pre-show, which leads into the three hour premium live event beginning at 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Title, Jacy Jane (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Title, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match, plus the Women’s Battle Royal for title shot at WWE Clash In Paris.

Featured below are complete WWE Evolution 2 results from Sunday, July 13, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 5pm EST. – 10pm. EST.

WWE EVOLUTION RESULTS (JULY 13, 2025): ATLANTA, GA.

After the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature intro video-graphic flashes on the screen, we see an aerial shot of the city of Atlanta, GA., as Michael Cole welcomes us to ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution.’ We see Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton and others arriving to State Farm Arena for tonight’s special event.

Throughout the next couple of hours, the pre-show saw backstage interviews with Trish Stratus, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe talking in a backstage segment where Grace asks Monroe to be at ringside tonight, and legends such as Torrie Wilson and Jacqueline appearing on the panel. A cool video feature also airs profiling women’s referees Jessika Carr and Daphanie LaShaunn.

Jackie Redmond and Big E. end up doing the second-half of the pre-show by themselves, as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett left early to prepare for their work during tonight’s premium live event. The closing moments of the pre-show featured a cool video feature on past women’s champions and legends.

Stephanie McMahon-Levesque Kicks Off The Show

The ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution’ pre-show wraps up. After Redmond and Big E. sign off, we shoot to the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature video-graphic for the second time. Joe Tessitore then welcomes us to the show as Superstar arrival shots are shown.

After he wraps up his introduction speech, we cut to the elaborate cold open video package to officially get the PLE portion of tonight’s show off-and-running. Back inside the arena, Tessitore is shown at a podium in the crowd, like the setup at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Tessitore then says before the show gets going, it’s time to pay respect to a woman who without, none of us would be here tonight. With that said, we hear the theme music for Stephanie McMahon-Levesque. She makes her way out to a big pop from the Atlanta crowd, joining Tessitore at the podium.

Stephanie talks about how at the first WWE Evolution special event it was about proving that women could hold their own show. She says now women headline big WWE shows on a regular basis. She says tonight, “Get ready to be inspired.” Tessitore asks which match she’s most excited for, she says Naomi vs. Jade Cargill.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

The WWE Evolution 2 hosts Joe Tessitore and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque then send things down to ringside, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the second ever WWE Evolution show. They send it over to Alicia Taylor, who begins the pre-match introductions for the opening contest.

With that said, Bayley’s theme hits and out comes the women’s wrestling legend to the ring for opening championship competition. After settling in the ring, Lyra Valkyria comes out next. Finally, the reigning and defending WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch makes her way out.

From there, the bell sounds and off we go with the first of multiple title tilts scheduled for this evening. The crowd is on fire early on in Atlanta.