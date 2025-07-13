Several WWE Legends In Atlanta For WWE Evolution 2

As anticipation builds for tonight’s WWE Evolution 2025, several trailblazing women of wrestling’s past have arrived in Atlanta, Georgia for the historic all-women’s premium live event, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

The report names several legends and WWE Hall of Famers who are confirmed to be in town for the event:

– Jazz – Former WWE Women’s Champion and ECW standout

– Leilani Kai – Original era pioneer and former WWF Women’s Champion

– Torrie Wilson – WWE Hall of Famer and longtime fan favorite

– Madusa (Alundra Blayze) – WWE Hall of Famer and trailblazer from the ‘90s women’s division

Their presence adds even more prestige to a card already stacked with current stars, title matches, and a celebration of women’s wrestling across generations.

While it’s unconfirmed whether these legends will appear on-screen, speculation is already swirling:

A Battle Royal to determine a future championship contender is set for tonight, opening the door for potential surprise entries.

WWE often features legends in backstage segments, video tributes, kickoff panel appearances, or ringside acknowledgements during shows of this magnitude.

The integration of past legends at Evolution underscores how far WWE’s women’s division has come, while honoring those who laid the groundwork.

Tonight’s show is headlined by a massive Women’s World Championship clash, as IYO SKY defends her title against the red-hot challenger, Rhea Ripley. Betting odds have pegged Ripley as the strong favorite heading into the main event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full live coverage of WWE Evolution 2025, including match results, returns, surprises, and reactions from legends in attendance!