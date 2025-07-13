Favorites & Final Betting Odds Revealed For WWE Evolution 2025

As WWE Evolution 2025 draws near, BetOnline has released the final betting odds for tonight’s highly anticipated all-women’s premium live event. The odds suggest title changes could be in store, with Rhea Ripley and Jordynne Grace emerging as the most likely new champions.

Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley [-550] vs. Iyo Sky (c) [+325]

Ripley is a strong favorite to dethrone Iyo Sky, signaling a possible changing of the guard at the top of Raw’s women’s division.

NXT Women’s Championship

Jordynne Grace [-180] vs. Jacy Jayne (c) [+140]

Grace, the powerhouse from TNA, is slightly favored to win her first WWE title, continuing her dominant run in NXT.

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) [-2000] vs. Trish Stratus [+700]

Stratton is overwhelmingly expected to retain her title against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a high-profile generational clash.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) [-2000] vs. Bayley [+375] vs. Lyra Valkyria [+600]

Lynch is the overwhelming favorite to survive the triple threat and continue her reign.

No Holds Barred Match & Tag Title Turmoil

Jade Cargill [-1500] vs. Naomi [+600]

Cargill is expected to dominate in her specialty match, with Naomi entering as the underdog.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) [-500]

vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair [+300]

vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane [+500]

vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria [+900]

The champions are favored to retain, but the unpredictable multi-team environment could open the door for an upset.

Be sure to follow PWMania.com for live coverage, match results, and fallout from WWE Evolution 2025, as history is made once again in this celebration of women’s wrestling.