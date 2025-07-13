Lilian Garcia Misses WWE Evolution Due To Health Setback

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who was originally scheduled to handle announcing duties for the 2025 WWE Evolution premium live event, has announced she will not be part of the broadcast due to ongoing health concerns.

Taking to Instagram, Garcia revealed that the lingering effects of a respiratory infection forced her to pull out of Evolution, despite managing to perform at Saturday Night’s Main Event the night before.

“Life can definitely throw some unexpected twists and turns and unfortunately I’m at the receiving end of one of them,” Garcia wrote.

“I was so excited to be announcing @wwe Saturday Nights Main Event and @wwe Evolution this weekend but because of lingering effects of a respiratory infection I got some weeks ago, I was only able to announce SNME last night before my voice started wigging out. 🥴”

Garcia thanked fellow WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor, who stepped in to handle ring introductions at Evolution, a night dedicated to celebrating women’s wrestling. Garcia praised Taylor and sent well wishes to all the performers:

“Grateful to my announce sista @aliciataylorwwe for stepping up to announce Evolution tonight and so excited to celebrate all the women involved, as all the women that have paved the way to this moment!”

While disappointed, Garcia shared an inspiring message about knowing when to rest:

“Biggest lesson I can share from this is that it’s ok to be disappointed (which I definitely am because I so badly wanted to announce these women to their respective matches) but also important to listen to your body and not push beyond its limits. For now, time to stay quiet and heal up for the next event! 😉”

She concluded her post by wishing luck to all the women performing at Evolution:

“Love you guys and best of luck to all you ladies tonight!! Go crush it!!! 💪🏼🔥”

All of us at PWMania.com wish Lilian Garcia a full and speedy recovery and applaud Alicia Taylor for stepping up on such an important night. Stay tuned for more WWE Evolution coverage.