GUNTHER Joins Hulk Hogan In Rare WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Milestone

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER reached a major milestone at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, following his successful title defense against Goldberg in what was billed as the Hall of Famer’s retirement match.

With the victory, GUNTHER has become only the second WWE Superstar in history to defend a world championship three or more times on Saturday Night’s Main Event. The only other name on that exclusive list? WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Hogan frequently defended the WWE Championship during the show’s original run in the 1980s and early ‘90s, solidifying his legacy as the face of the then-WWF. Now, GUNTHER joins him as the first modern-era Superstar to match that feat since the program’s revival.

Saturday’s bout also marked the final match of Goldberg’s career, bringing an emotional close to the Hall of Famer’s legendary run. GUNTHER, ever the dominant force, retained the World Heavyweight Championship in convincing fashion, further cementing his reputation as one of the most dominant champions in WWE history.

With this achievement, GUNTHER continues to make history with every defense. From his legendary Intercontinental Title reign to this newest accolade on Saturday Night’s Main Event, his rise is etched in WWE’s modern record books.

