Cody Rhodes Defends WWE’s Saudi Arabia Shows Amid Conflict

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has addressed the company’s decision to hold its recent Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia, despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. In an interview with the Boston Herald, the “American Nightmare” defended WWE’s commitment to its global fanbase and dismissed concerns over political affiliations and decisions.

The premium live event took place during a period of heightened international tension, following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and a subsequent missile response targeting a U.S. base. Rhodes acknowledged the climate but stood firm in support of WWE’s mission.

“I don’t want to be negative, but I will say there is this whole ‘gotcha culture’ over who is a Democrat, who is a Republican, who is a moderate, and who people support,” Rhodes said. “None of these things really should be anybody’s business – because our business is going where our show goes, which is all over the world, and hopefully bringing people together.”

Rhodes emphasized that WWE is a non-partisan entertainment brand that aims to unite people through its programming.

“WWE is a non-partisan brand. We go where the show goes,” he continued. “One of the biggest eye-opening moments when you go to Saudi Arabia with WWE is when you look out at the fans… there is such a similarity between those who are hungry for WWE back home and those who are hungry for it in Europe and those who are so hungry for it all over the world. I feel so honored, especially in tumultuous times, to be able to go.”

At Night of Champions, Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the prestigious King of the Ring tournament, earning a world title shot at SummerSlam, set for August 2nd and 3rd.

Cody Rhodes continues to be one of WWE’s most vocal ambassadors, and his comments reflect the company’s longstanding approach to delivering global entertainment despite political or cultural headwinds. With a showdown against John Cena looming at SummerSlam, Rhodes’ journey as King of the Ring is only heating up.

