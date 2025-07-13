Raquel Rodriguez Responds To Kevin Nash’s Criticism

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has responded publicly to recent criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who said she was “working small” in her matches. In a new interview with CBSSports.com, Raquel took the high road — showing respect and appreciation for the feedback while embracing the opportunity to grow. Raquel addressed the remarks directly:

“If that’s coming from Kevin Nash, I fully take that to heart. If he thinks I’m working too small, then, Mr. Nash — sir, with all due respect — I’ll start working bigger. I hope you’ll tune in more and watch Raquel Rodriguez grow and get bigger every single time. If anyone knows how to be a cool, big, strong wrestler, it’s Kevin Nash. He set the bar for us.”

Rather than brushing off the comment, Raquel expressed gratitude for being noticed by a wrestling icon and explained how she sees the critique as a compliment:

“It’s important to be respectful and recognize that someone is watching your craft, taking time out of their day to criticize you. That’s a compliment. Kevin Nash has better things to do than watch a Raquel Rodriguez match and tell her she’s working too small. For him to go out of his way to do that, I fully respect that and take that criticism to heart.”

“It’s something I’m working on at the moment. I’ve stepped out of my shell a little bit more. It’s definitely on the rise. This attitude is new and fresh, but she’s feeling very confident these days.”

Raquel Rodriguez continues to evolve as a featured player in WWE’s women’s division. Her humility, professionalism, and willingness to improve—especially in response to a legend’s feedback—show just how focused she is on her growth.

