WWE Raw is live tonight from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green, a No. 1 Contender Gauntlet to determine GUNTHER’s challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and an appearance by new WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 14, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JULY 14, 2025

“WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things going as always. We then settle into a very long recap video package looking back at all the action that went down at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2025 over the weekend, ending with a look at Naomi’s Money In The Bank cash-in to become WWE Women’s World Champion.

Seth Rollins Is Not Here Tonight

We then hear the voice of Michael Cole welcoming us to the show, as we see arrival shots of the Superstars that are scheduled to be in the No. 1 Contender Gauntlet later in the show. It is mentioned that Seth Rollins is not here tonight due to his injury. Paul Heyman will provide an update later tonight.

Naomi, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Kick Things Off

The first thing we hear as the camera shot settles inside Legacy Arena is, “Proceed with caution!” As the lights go down, the theme for Naomi hits and out comes the new WWE Women’s World Champion wrapped in caution tape as usual. She has her newly won title around her waist as she settles inside the squared circle.

While Naomi finishing up her ring entrance, Cole introduces his color commentator broadcast partner on the call for tonight’s show — Corey Graves. That’s right, week seven without Pat McAfee, or an announcement. Naomi begins on the microphone simply saying, “Uh-huh! Uh-huh!”

Fans try and give her a loud “You deserve it!” chant. Naomi cuts them off. “Nah, nah, nah!” She tells them it’s too late for that. They’re sitting there acting like they knew this was coming. They thought she would cash in on Tiffany Stratton, but no one knows her next move until she makes it.

That’s why she’s standing here as the new Women’s World Champion. She’s so done with the foolishness going on SmackDown. Naomi tells Bianca Belair to look at this title. She didn’t betray Belair. She outgrew her. Belair and Jade Cargill didn’t want her to succeed.

They wanted her to be a flunky, as long as it was ok with them. Naomi asks, “Who’s got the upper hand now, bitches?” Naomi cackles. Cargill may have gotten her lick at Evolution, but Naomi made history. She may be new on Raw, but all those “raggedy heffers” in the Raw Locker Room are advised to proceed with caution.

From there, the next thing we hear is “This is my brutality!” as Rhea Ripley makes her way out. The fans give “Mami” a big pop coming out as she heads to the ring to join Naomi. Naomi looks unimpressed. Naomi is sporting a cut on the bridge of her nose from her match with Jade Cargill last night.

A “Mami” chant picks up. Ripley says there is one thing Naomi should know about her: she is not cautious. Ripley is reckless and pissed. She walked into Evolution with two goals: to finally defeat IYO SKY and reclaim the Women’s World Championship. All because of Naomi, she still has those two goals.

Naomi has made it onto her list. IYO SKY’s music hits, and the former Women’s World Champion heads to the ring to an enormous crowd reaction. Bigger than Rhea Ripley’s. An “IYO” chant picks up. Sky tells Ripley, with respect, to get in line.

She walked into Evolution as the Women’s World Champion, so she’ll get her title back from Naomi. Naomi says she doesn’t understand what Sky just said, but they can get their entitled asses out of her face and into the back of the line.

Ripley steps up to Naomi. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walks out to the stage. Before this gets out of hand, he wants them to take a breath. He has something to say to all three of them. First, he congratulates Naomi on winning the title and welcomes her to Monday Night Raw.

Last night, she had the biggest moment of her professional career. That moment came at the expense of Ripley and Sky, but he has to say it… their match at Evolution was absolute magic. The crowd gives them a huge ovation. In three weeks, they’re at SummerSlam.

It’ll be the first two-night SummerSlam in WWE history. That means it’s bigger than ever. The attractions, box office, and magic need to be bigger. They need to blow the proverbial roof off MetLife Stadium. It will be Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Naomi for the Women’s World Championship.

Updates For Tonight’s Show

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then run down some new notes regarding tonight’s show as official graphics flash on the screen. We learn that tonight on Raw, Nikki Bella will battle Chelsea Green.

This will be Bella’s first singles match in seven years. We’ll also see Lyra Valkyria battle Bayley in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The winner will face Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental title at SummerSlam.

Backstage At The Judgment Day Clubhouse

We then shoot backstage to check in with the gang at The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Finn Bálor is holding all the titles accumulated by the Judgment Day. Bálor hands “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio his WWE Intercontinental Championship and says he was keeping it warm for him.

Mysterio says he hasn’t been able to relax because AJ Styles has been stalking him. Bálor says as long as Mysterio has his doctor’s note, he’s untouchable. Bálor says they need to give their full support to the biggest winners from the weekend.

He says that is Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Perez gives all the credit to Rodriguez. Rodriguez says Perez stepped up like she said. Bálor says he’s heard about the Kabuki Warriors and is worried. He tells Mysterio to accompany them to the ring tonight.

Mysterio asks why he has to. Bálor says it’s time to show the world their strength. They also need to keep the titles for Liv Morgan. Bálor then hands the Tag Title to JD McDonagh. Bálor looks at a picture of Liv Morgan, smiles, and sarcastically says, “For Liv.”

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane

Back inside Legacy Arena, the Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane head to the ring. They’ll take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match next in our opening contest here on this week’s show.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez make their way to the ring accompanied by WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Raquel Rodriguez will start the match against Kairi Sane. Sane quickly applies a waistlock before avoiding a back elbow. Sane hits the ropes and goes for a satellite DDT, but Rodriguez shoves her off and hits a shoulder tackle.

Asuka tags in and grabs the arm, but Rodriguez shoves her away. Asuka grabs the arm again, but Rodriguez lifts her. Asuka counters with a sleeper hold. Rodriguez quickly backs her into the corner, and Roxanne Perez tags in. Perez hits the ropes and hits a head-scissor into a side leg sweep for a two-count.

Perez stands Asuka up and slaps her in the face. Asuka nods her head before getting fired up. Asuka punches and kicks away at Perez before kicking her in the face a few times. Sane tags back in. The Kabuki Warriors hit a double-team takedown/dropkick combo for a one-count.

Sane throws Perez into the corner and chops the chest. Sane hits a running basement forearm to Perez for a two-count. WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio saunters around ringside. Perez drops Sane on the apron. Sane tries for a sunset flip, but Perez stomps her.

Rodriguez tags in, but Sane quickly catches her with an armbar. Perez runs in, but Asuka locks her in an armbar. Rodriguez powers Sane up and powerbombs her onto Asuka. Sane won’t let go, so Rodriguez slams her into the ropes. Dom hops on the apron. Asuka knocks him down but is then rolled up by Perez for the win.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Jackie Redmond Interviews Paul Heyman

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who is holding Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase, Bron Breakker, and “Big” Bronson Reed. Redmond mentions that Seth Rollins is in Birmingham to get his injured knee evaluated.

Does Heyman have an update? Heyman says he has no information. It’s too soon. Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Until he’s crashing into that deadline, Rollins’ health is not a relevant subject.

What is a relevant subject is that Bron Breakker will run the gauntlet. Tonight, Bron BReakker will emerge as the #1 Contender and punch his ticket to SummerSlam. Breakker will go on to SummerSlam and defeat Gunther to become the next World Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Lyra Valkyria

We head to a commercial break after the Heyman interview. The show returns and we see footage of The Miz and George Kittle at a celebrity golf event. The show returns and we shoot backstage, where Jackie Redmond asks Lyra Valkyria about her match against Bayley.

Valkyria says this match will put an end to the Bayley talk and get her back to Becky Lynch. After the match, Redmond can ask about her upcoming SummerSlam match. Bayley walks up. Whoever loses this match will go to the back of the line. Bayley says what’s best for Valkyria is to stay the hell out of her way.

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

After lyra Valkyria and Bayley make their respective ring entrances, the bell sounds to get this 2 out of 3 falls match officially off-and-running. They lock up, and Valkyria takes her down with a headlock. Bayley fights up and whips her off.

Valkyria quickly takes her down with a front facelock. Bayley fights up and pushes her off again, but Valkyria grabs her head. Bayley backs her to the corner and puts her on the top rope before patting her on the head. Valkyria is not happy.

Valkyria hits a pair of arm drags before leapfrogging her and sending her out of the ring. Bayley is frustrated. Bayley gets in the ring, but Valkyria ducks a clothesline and hits a hip toss. Valkyria pats her on the head, so Bayley slaps her in the face and rolls her up to win the first fall.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break with Bayley up 1 fall to 0 in this 2 out of 3 falls contest. When we return, we see Valkyria and Bayley holding each other by the arm and exchanging strikes. Valkyria connects with a step-up enzuigiri, followed by a pair of clotheslines and some kicks to the face.

Valkyria drops her with a spinkick and attempts a tornado DDT, but Bayley slings her away. Bayley charges, but Valkyria moves and dropkicks her into the corner. Valkyria hits a tornado DDT, followed by a fisherman’s suplex for a two-count. Valkyria gets herself fired up and starts to stomp Bayley in the corner.

Bayley fights back and whips Valkyria hard into the corner. Valkyria immediately collapses in pain. Bayley smiles as she sees the opening. Bayley attacks the back and picks up a near fall. Bayley whips her hard into the corner again, and Valkyria falls to her knees. Bayley sweeps the feet, but Valkyria kicks her away.

Bayley rolls out of the ring. Valkyria holds her back as she hits the ropes and hits a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Valkyria goes to the apron and pulls Bayley up by the hair. Bayley fights back and hits a high-angle back suplex on the apron! Bayley gets in the ring and hits a swinging sidewalk slam for a close two-count.

Bayley soon attempts La Magistral, but Valkyria counters and sits down on Bayley’s shoulders to pick up the victory. Now it’s 1-1 going into the third and final fall of this two out of three falls contest. Bayley is furious. Valkyria is struggling to get to her feet.

Bayley angrily kicks her in the face and covers for a two-count. We head to another mid-match commercial break on that note. Back from the break, Valkyria hits a dragon screw to Bayley. Bayley quickly sends her to the apron and snaps her off the second rope. Valkyria rolls her up, but Bayley rolls through and knees her in the mouth.

Bayley limps to Valkyria and goes for a whip, but Valkyria stops it. Valkyria elbows out of Bayley-to-Belly and goes for a monkey flip. Bayley holds her up and turns her onto the top rope. Valkyria knocks Bayley away and jumps, but Bayley counters with Bayley-to-Belly for a two-count.

The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Bayley heads to the top rope, but Valkyria sweeps the feet. Valkyria climbs to the second rope and goes for a superplex, but Bayley fights her off. Valkyria gets up and attacks Bayley before hitting a sit-out slam off the top rope.

Valkyria hits a NASTY gutwrench sit-out powerbomb that nearly lands Bayley on her head for a near fall. Valkyria holds her head in frustration. Valkyria grabs Bayley’s legs, but Bayley kicks her away. Valkyria puts Bayley on the apron, but Bayley pulls her out with her.

Bayley goes for a back suplex, but Valkyria holds the ropes. Valkyria grabs the leg and uppercuts the knee joint. Valkyria twists it around the middle rope and connects with a fisherman’s suplex on the apron! Bayley falls to the floor. Valkyria goes to grab her, but Bayley kicks her away and gets in the ring.

Valkyria soon gets in the ring, and Bayley rolls her up for a two-count. Valkyria connects with a jackknife cover, but Bayley kicks out. Bayley holds her knee in pain. Bayley charges, but Valkyria twists through the ropes to avoid her. Bayley knocks her to the floor and slaps her leg.

Bayley goes to hit a sliding dropkick through the corner, but Valkyria catches her. Bayley kicks her away and hits a sunset flip into the steps. Valkyria’s head hits the steel steps hard. Bayley goes to the top rope and connects with a diving elbow drop to Valkyria’s bad back for a two-count. Valkyria kicks out.

Bayley immediately transitions into a crossface and pulls back as hard as she can. Valkyria screams in pain and claws at the bottom rope. Bayley kicks the bottom rope away and rolls her back, but Valkyria rolls out and hits Night Wing for the win.

With the win, Lyra Valkyria will now face Becky Lynch for the Women’s I-C title at SummerSlam. After the match, “The Man” makes an appearance, as Becky Lynch comes out and gets in Valkyria’s face, holding her Women’s I-C title up high in the air to let everyone know what they’ll be fighting for at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Winner (2-1) and ADVANCING to WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title match at SummerSlam: Lyra Valkyria

Jackie Redmond Interviews Stephanie Vaquer

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond with Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer says she came to WWE to become a champion. In Paris at WWE Clash In Paris, she will become a champion. Redmond says Vaquer will compete for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris.

Chelsea Green walks up with the Secret Hervice. Green walks up and says she should represent WWE in Paris. According to Green, “La Primavera” means loser. Chelsea Green means winner. Vaquer tells her to take her best shot. Green says she’d love to, but she’s facing a WWE Hall of Famer.

Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green

We return inside the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL., where we hear the familiar sounds of Nikki Bella’s theme song. Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend for one-on-one action in our next match of the evening. As she heads to the ring, we cut to a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns and Chelsea Green makes her way out to the ring accompanied by The Secret Hervice duo of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. The bell sounds and off we go. Nikki takes Chelsea over, hits a drop toehold. Chelsea with a big slap.

Nikki chases Chelsea to the corner and gets cheap-shotted. Nikki with a flying head-scissors, a slap. Nikki with a snap suplex, Chelsea rolls outside. Fyre and Niven keep Nikki from attacking. Chelsea runs into an elbow in the corner, but gets Nikki with a backstabber.

Bella rolls outside, Chelsea eventually follows her. Chelsea sends Nikki into the barricade. Chelsea tosses Nikki into the ring, then sends her face-first to the mat for two. Chelsea sends Nikki back down and hits a chin-lock. Nikki fights out, knees Chelsea and both women are down.

We see Nikki with some clotheslines to Chelsea. Nikki with a clothesline in the corner, then an enziguri off the middle rope for two. Chelsea with a neck-breaker on Nikki for two. Chelsea goes for the I’m Prettier, but Nikki reverses into an X-Factor.

Alba gets driven into the ring-post, Piper gets sent to the floor. Nikki goes for the Rack Attack 2.0, but Chelsea fights it off. She tries again and this time she gets it for the win. After the match, Fyre and Niven double-team Nikki until Stephanie Vaquer makes the save, taking out out Niven and Fyre. Nikki & Stephanie hug.

Winner: Nikki Bella