TNA Wrestling Announces Additional Winners Of Year-End Awards

During Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the company revealed several more winners of their annual year-end awards.
You can check out the list of winners below:
– 2024 X-Division Star of the Year: Mustafa Ali
– 2024 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire (“The Wild Child” Jody Threat and Dani Luna)
– 2024 Male Wrestler of the Year: Joe Hendry
– 2024 Match of the Year: TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory
