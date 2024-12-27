TNA Wrestling Announces Additional Winners Of Year-End Awards

During Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the company revealed several more winners of their annual year-end awards.

You can check out the list of winners below:

– 2024 X-Division Star of the Year: Mustafa Ali

– 2024 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire (“The Wild Child” Jody Threat and Dani Luna)

– 2024 Male Wrestler of the Year: Joe Hendry

– 2024 Match of the Year: TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory