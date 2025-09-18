TNA Wrestling Legend Turns Up At Hart Dungeon 2.0 For Natalya Training Session

The Hart Dungeon has been a busy place these days.

Natalya recently shared that another notable name stopped by for training, as TNA Wrestling legend Amazing Red joined a session.

“When Amazing Red steps into the Dungeon, you listen, you learn, and you level up,” she wrote on X. “Such an inspiring practice tonight. Amazing Red.”

As mentioned earlier this week, Aalyah Mysterio, daughter of Rey Mysterio, also spent some time training at the Dungeon with WWE women’s legend Natalya.