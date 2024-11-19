TNA Wrestling Star No Longer Taking Independent Dates

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander addressed fans at a Northern Crown event in Canada.

Alexander said, “You won’t see me here on the independents anymore — maybe some special things here and there, if it’s possible. I don’t know yet. I’ve got to figure it all out. But what you will be able to see is the next crop, the next group. And I hand-picked Vaughn Vertigo and Gabriel Fuerza as the two that I was going to work with before I hung it up on the independents. Because, people, for good or bad, they call me a leader in this country.”

“I’ve seen all the bullshit that people want to talk about on Twitter. I’ve been talking with my wife and with my kids. I have been grinding and I’ve been hustling for 20 years. [Chants of “Thank you, Josh”.] No, Thank you. Without you guys I would never have got re-upped three years ago for more money than I ever made doing construction. That puts me in the position I’m in right now where I can feed my family and keep a roof over our heads. I’m thankful for fans like you championing my hard work every weekend all across this country. Thank you.”

Alexander also said the following in a social media post:

“Regardless of what may or may not be in my future. After talking with my family I’ve made the decision to stop taking Indie dates.

I’ve loved my time in the independents these past 20yrs. I’ve done amazing things, worked with amazing people and got to travel the world performing in front of amazing fans.

That being said I’m tired of the hustle. It’s time for the next crop to step up and fill whatever void I may leave behind in the Canadian scene. I have faith because of promotions like [Northern Crown] in Toronto, because of wrestlers like [Gabriel Fuerza], new Northern Crown Champion [Vaughn Vertigo] and countless others.

Please support the Indies. Support the wrestlers grinding. They aren’t fueled by money, only a rabid passion or addiction and love for pro wrestling. All I ever did was follow my heart. Driving cars into the ground, barely able to afford to eat or pay my bills just so I could get to a show and wrestle every weekend was tough but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

I’ve met and made lifelong friends. Found my wife along the way and built a life and family to support me for whatever lies ahead. Thank you to every promotion that booked me (whatever you paid me helped me keep a roof over my families head more than you know). Every wrestler that worked with me (I learned so much from every match along the way) and every fan that showed support (you kept me going in times when I felt like giving up). It’s not goodbye. It’s just see you later.”

