TNT Championship Match Set To Take Place At AEW All In

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Darby Allin face and successfully defeat “The Beast” Mortos in a singles match. After the match, Allin cut a promo and challenged Jack Perry to a TNT Title Match at AEW All In.

The match has not been made official as of this writing, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

AEW All In takes place on Sunday, August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England.