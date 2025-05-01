AEW Dynamite returns live tonight from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. at 8/7c on TBS and MAX.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is MJF will appear, as will the The Hurt Syndicate, Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher will take place in an Owen Hart Cup Semifinal bout, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita is set in an AEW Women’s Title Eliminator, plus an All-Star 8-Man Tag with Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (APRIL 30, 2025): NORFOLK, VA.

Excalibur welcomes us to the show as we shoot inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. to fire pyro exploding at the top of the stage.

All-Star 8-Man Tag

Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet

He tells us we’re diving straight into the action. We then hear, “Reach for the sky, boy!” and out comes Mark Briscoe. Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey come out next for the same team. Kenny Omega, the reigning AEW International Champion, makes his way out last to a huge crowd reaction.

The first four-man team has settled inside the squared circle. Now the theme for Ricochet plays to begin the ring walks for the opposition. The Young Bucks’ tune hits next and the crowd explodes. The coin drops and Kazuchika Okada emerges and joins the fellow members of The Elite to the ring.

After the bell sounds, we see Omega and Okada seemingly ready to kick things off for their respective teams. Okada backs up to tag in Nicholas, who calls for Omega to tag in Bailey. Kenny turns his back to look at his partner for the night, and this causes enough of a distraction for the Bucks to rush in for a sneak attack.

From there, Nicholas and Kenny lock up with Nicholas taking control from the ropes, wrenching the Best Bout Machine’s arm over and over before bringing him to the ropes for a tag to Okada. Double-team from Okada and Matthew continues to work on the arm of Omega, before Ricochet tags in to cause even more damage.

Omega fights back, wrenching the arm of Ricochet before handing him over to an unknowing Matthew who goes to work on his arm instead…until he realizes, feeling the very bald head of Ricochet, that he’s made a huge mistake. Omega continues the attack, bringing Ricochet to the corner for a tag to Bailey.

He quickly tags Knight in for a double-team on Ricochet. Tag made to Briscoe, and Ricochet has finally had enough as he makes the tag to Matthew, only for the former ROH World Champion to take the fight to him as well. Chaos ensues as all eight men get into it, though not a one can land an elbow drop on another before they stand off.

This leads to a brawl to clear the ring aside from the Bucks, Briscoe, and Bailey…with the EVPs getting cleared out of the ring with a double crane kick. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Bailey and Ricochet go at it in the ring until Matthew and Knight run in.

Matthew and Ricochet send their opponents on a train ride courtesy of a locomotion Northern Lights suplex combination! Matthew poses with Ricochet to give him “hair,” garnering a “you’re still bald” chant from the crowd as Matthew yells out for a brainbuster that he hits on Speedball. Ricochet does the same, but Bailey counters, only for a tag to Okada to cut Mike off.

An attempt by Okada to do a brainbuster leads to all eight competitors in the ring, with the Elite and Ricochet calling for a brainbuster, only for all four of them to be taken down with a suplex instead. The ring is eventually cleared as Nicholas tags in…but so too does Kevin Knight, landing some hard kicks on Nicholas to send him to the corner.

Kevin catches him with a hurricanrana sending the EVP to the mat for a nearfall. Nicholas fights back as Okada and Ricochet clear off the apron, allowing the Young Bucks an opening with a tag to Matthew before Omega tags in as well. Okada wants nothing to do with his old rival, who takes the fight to Matthew.

He sets Bailey up for a slam to the mat off the bottom rope, at the same time Omega is sent from the apron to the floor. On that note, the show heads into yet another mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Mark Briscoe eventually gets the hot tag and dusts off his Redneck Fu for a huge crowd pop.

Everyone ends up hitting the ring in back-to-back-to-back fashion, until the only men left standing are Omega and Okada. They milk the moment huge, and the crowd loves it. They finally start trading shots back-and-forth. Omega looks for a One Winged Angel, but Okada avoids it. Okada hits a big dropkick.

The Bucks hit a double super kick to Omega’s throat. The Bucks, Ricochet and Okada all set up for some super-multi-man move. Knight and Bailey are down. Omega and Briscoe are hoisted for tombstones, which are combo’d with top-rope drop kicks from the Bucks. Okada goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two.

They call for a BTE Trigger, but Briscoe avoids it and dumps them both to the floor. He does the same with Ricochet. He backs into a Rainmaker attempt from Okada. Briscoe avoids it and hits a Jay Driller on Okada for a close two-count that Ricochet breaks up just in time. Ricochet is dropkicked off shoulders over the top and out to the floor.

Omega follows up with a big dive over the ropes onto a pile of bodies. In the ring, Briscoe hoists Okada up. He hits a rolling Death Valley Driver and then heads up for a Froggy Bow. Ricochet shoves him off. Okada hits a Rainmaker on Briscoe and covers him for the victory. Excellent, excellent multi-man opener.

Winners: The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet

The Hurt Syndicate Warming Up To MJF

We shoot backstage, where we see The Hurt Syndicate trio of MVP and AEW World Tag-Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. They jump into some local talent backstage that approach them chanting “We Hurt People.” MVP says it’s fun to say until they actually hurt people.

They then attack the men before having a chat about MJF who we will hear from later tonight. The group comes to an agreement, where it seems like MJF might be getting three thumbs up finally tonight. We head to another commercial break after this.

The Opps vs. Nick Comorotto, Rhett Titus & Myles Hawkins

When the show returns, we see a three-man team in the ring when the theme for The Opps hits. Out comes the AEW Trios Champions led by Samoa Joe. Titus and Joe star things off in a battle of ROH mainstays of different eras, with Joe sending Rhett to the corner for some punches before launching him across the ring.

Enziguri by Joe before tagging in Shibata, with Comorotto tagging in to try his hand against The Wrestler. Some hard hits from both men before Shibata gets sent down hard.

Hawkins tags in, but is quickly dispatched before being sent to the Opps corner for a tag to Hobbs. He lays into Myles before hitting a body slam, followed by sending him to the corner for a series of lariats as the crowd chants “MEAT” over and over.

Hobbs sets up for a big spine-buster, driving Hawkins down hard for the pin and the victory. With the win, The Opps retain their AEW Trios Championships.

Winners: The Opps

Samoa Joe Wants Jon Moxley Inside A Steel Cage At Beach Break

Once the trios bout wraps up, we get a reminder that Samoa Joe challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite Beach Break…and speaking of, he and the Death Riders blindside The Opps in the ring. The fight leads to Joe bringing Mox up the ramp, starting to lock in the Coquina Clutch before Claudio sets Shibata up for a Neutralizer onto a chair in the ring.

Joe rushes into the ring as the Death Riders escape through the crowd, before Joe grabs a microphone to run down the champion and his crew. He says that Mox claims he wants Joe one-on-one, but it seems he doesn’t really want…so let’s give Jon and the people what they really want.

If Joe is gonna fight Mox for the World Championship, let’s do inside a steel cage. This gets a pop from the crowd, who chant Joe’s name as he says he will be the next AEW World Champion. His music hits as Joe and Hobbs check on Shibata.

Renee Paquette Sit-Down Interview With Mercedes Mone

From there, commentary hypes the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter. We then cut to a sit-down interview with the CEO herself, as she talks about her match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 as well as the titles she currently holds.

She says that despite the name of the tournament, this is not about the Harts…it’s about her. Renee talks about Hayter’s advantages going into the match, but Mercedes points to her undefeated record as proof she can handle the challenge ahead of her.

Every time she steps into that ring, she changes the game. Jamie reminds Mone a lot of herself, except for the goofy look. On that note, the one-on-one sit-down interview wraps up there, and the show heads into another commercial break.

Jay Lethal Issues A Challenge To Nick Wayne

Backstage, Nick Wayne is asked about representing The Patriarchy and AEW in the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament in New Japan.

Christian Cage insists all questions should be asked of him, but is interrupted by Jay Lethal wanting to see if the champ is ready to prove himself by defending the title tonight.

Wayne tries to hem and haw about it, before Cage accepts on his behalf. This garners a sour look from Wayne as Jay wishes him luck before walking off.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita

Inside the Chartway Arena again, we see AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm makes her way to the ring for our next match. We get a look back at Storm at the red carpet before looking at her opponent for tonight, Miyu Yamashita.

Back at ringside, Miyu Yamashita heads out to a nice reaction from the crowd as she heads to the ring to get this Title Eliminator match underway. “Code of Honor” adhered to with a handshake before the two women lock up, with the champ finding herself in a side headlock by Miyu.

She fights out to wrench the arm, only for Yamashita to counter with some kicks forcing Storm to the ropes. Toni fights back with a Lou Thesz press for some punches, followed by a backbreaker and a snap suplex. Storm heads up top but is intercepted by a kick from Miyu, forcing the champ to regroup on the floor outside.

Yamashita goes for another kick but is cut off by Storm…only for Miyu to dodge a hip attack on the ring post, landing some hard strikes on the ass of the Timeless One. Luther tries to intervene but is shoved away. Miyu then sends Storm out to the floor at ringside with authority.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator open challenge bout continues. When the show returns, Miyu is still in control of the match as she heads to the corner for a kick from the turnbuckle.

Toni dodges it, leading to a trade of strikes between the champ and the woman looking to earn a title shot. Yamashita with a waistlock that’s countered with a back elbow, allowing Storm to hit a release German suplex, but is laid out with a spinning back kick from Miyu.

She struggles for a cover, and that costs her as the champ kicks out at two. Toni back up, hitting a Sky High for a near-fall, followed by a Northern Lights suplex for the same result. Moments later, Storm hits her Storm Zero finisher for the win. After the match, Mercedes Mone comes out and appears to call out Storm, only for Jamie Hayter to run her off.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm

The Hurt Syndicate Bring Out MJF For Another Thumbs Up/Down Vote

After Don Callis does his best job over-selling Kyle Fletcher ahead of his Owen Hart Cup tournament match later in the show in a backstage promo segment, we return inside Chartway Arena where the best theme in the business hits. Out comes The Hurt Syndicate to the ring.

MVP then mentions the thumbs up / thumbs down thing again regarding the potential addition of a fourth member to The Hurt Syndicate. With that in mind, he asks us to help him in welcoming Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The theme for MJF hits and out he comes to the ring. “Cut my music, cut my music.”

As he tries to talk, MVP cuts MJF’s little speech off quickly saying let’s get this done quickly. Thumbs up from MVP and Shelton Benjamin, and we await the response of Bobby Lashley. He starts to give a thumbs down before turning it back up…only to give a firm thumbs down in the end, much to MJF’s chagrin.

MJF says he’s about sick of “Bob,” asking him what exactly it is he wants. What is it that would intrigue him…how about some Rogaine? He stares down Lashley…who responds by shoving the former World Champion into the corner, reminding MJF that they hurt people, and if MJF wants to prove himself, he has to hurt somebody.

On that note, Lashley finally relents as he regroups with MVP and Benjamin, the Hurt Syndicate making their way up the ramp as MJF favors his jaw while thinking over what Lashley told him as the segment comes to an end.

ROH World Television Championship

Nick Wayne vs. Jay Lethal

When the show returns, Nick Wayne makes his way to the ring for our next match, only for his music to be cut off by the arrival of Christian Cage to accompany him to the ring. Out next is Jay Lethal, and this ROH World Television Championship match is underway. “Code of Honor” is NOT adhered to, as Wayne refuses the handshake before taking the fight to Lethal early on.

Jay fights back with some arm drags, forcing the champ to take a breather on the outside as Cage gives him some words of advice before Nick gets back in the ring. Wayne catches Lethal with a kick in the gut before sending him to the corner for some strikes, until the challenger fights back, sending Wayne away for some strikes of his own.

Nick takes advantage of an opening, but the champ is in trouble after a set of hip tosses and a dropkick by Lethal. The action spills to the outside, where Wayne takes Lethal down hard to the floor to regain control of the match as we go to a mid-match break.

When we return, Wayne sends the challenger back in ring and in the corner for some more damage, only for Lethal to hit a series of pin fall combinations for near falls, and a Lethal Combination that yields the same result in the end, as the champ manages to kick out. Jay goes up top but is intercepted by Wayne, who gets sent back to the mat by the challenger.

Lethal goes for the elbow drop, but Wayne manages to counter for a crucifix pin and a two count. Dragon screw by Lethal as he hits the ropes, but Wayne fights back before sending Lethal to the corner. Roundhouse kick connects, followed with a crisscross fisherman’s buster and the champ retains.

Once the match wraps up, Cage enters the ring alongside the Patriarchy, looking at the belt for a moment before putting it around the champion’s waist for a round of applause from the group, who leave the ring to allow Wayne to celebrate the title defense further.

Winner and STILL ROH World Television Champion: Nick Wayne

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinals

Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

It’s main event time!

Following a pre-match video package showing AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25, we return to hype for the Owen Hart Cup, with the semifinals for the men taking place tonight to determine the last finalist in the match. We return inside the arena where Kyle Fletcher is out first, followed by Hangman Page.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two men lock up but it doesn’t take long for Page to take control, only for Fletcher to take a breather on the outside. He eventually gets back in the ring as Page looks to lock up again, but Fletcher counters with a side headlock to take Page to the mat.

He then mocks him by “riding” the Hangman, who gets back up to take Fletcher down hard. He sends the Protostar to the corner for some punches, but Kyle fights back for another side headlock…only to be knocked down by Page, who sets up for a Buckshot Lariat before Fletcher escapes the ring.

Page barely gives him room to breathe, running at him with a lariat on the floor. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes main event continues. When the show returns, we see a replay of Fletcher being thrown into the LED boards on the floor, resulting in his back having a massive laceration on it. It’s bleeding pretty good, too.

Both men are in the ring again and Fletcher has control as he stands over Page, laying in a kick to the chest of Hangman, and another. He starts booting at Page’s face before Adam grabs his leg to stop it. Both men are up trading strikes until Fletcher counters out of Dead Eye, only to run into a lariat from off the ropes by Hangman.

Now we see both guys get back to their feet to trade punches, with Hangman getting the upper hand as Fletcher hits the corner. Running corner lariat from Page, who brings Fletcher down with a snap-mare before looking for a Dead Eye again. Kyle fights out, but gets caught by Hangman for a Death Valley Driver and a near-fall.

After a tombstone on the floor we head to another mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth hard-hitting action and a lot of near-falls, we see Hangman avoid being put away, and ultimately hitting his Buckshot Lariat for the win.

With the win, Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay is set in the Owen Hart Cup finals at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, with the winner of that match earning an AEW World Championship match at AEW ALL IN: Texas 2025. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING: Hangman Page