Hulk Hogan Praises AEW’s Grit And Tony Khan’s Vision

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com and shared his thoughts on AEW, praising Tony Khan’s leadership and offering high praise for the women of AEW — especially Toni Storm.

When asked about his overall thoughts on AEW and its President, Hogan responded with respect:

“Well, I don’t know Tony Khan, I got nothing but respect for what he’s done, and how he’s pushed and created opportunities for these guys. You can get hooked into some of those storylines. I started watching some of those girls grind out there, and I’ve never seen people work so hard in my life.”

Hogan specifically pointed to the gritty nature of AEW’s women’s division:

“Some of the girls, phew, some of the bloodbaths and some of the stuff I’ve seen is kind of really cool stuff. But I like the grit and the real aggressive stuff.”

When asked to name a favorite female talent in AEW, Toni Storm was the first name that came to mind for the Hulkster.

“Bro, I kind of was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm. The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring ’20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: ‘Holy crap, this girl ain’t playing.’”

He also gave a nod to Storm’s opponent, Mariah May:

“Yeah, bro. She was grinding too, man. And I’m telling you, those girls, I would not want to be in that match with them. They were playing hardball.”

