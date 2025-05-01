AEW All In 2025: World Title Main Event Plans Being “Closely Guarded”

With AEW All In: London just under three months away, speculation continues to grow over what the company is planning for its AEW World Championship match at Wembley Stadium.

As previously announced, the winner of the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament is expected to challenge the reigning AEW World Champion in the main event of the massive UK supershow. However, as of now, neither the tournament winner nor the titleholder for the bout has been revealed, with the outcome likely tied to developments at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW is keeping all plans surrounding the AEW World Title match “closely guarded.” Multiple backstage sources confirmed to Fightful that key details are being tightly held within the company, and it remains unclear whether this is due to the creative team still finalizing long-term plans, or a strategic effort to intentionally withhold information to avoid leaks.

As of this writing, it’s unknown who will walk into Wembley Stadium as the AEW World Champion, nor who will emerge victorious in the Owen Hart tournament to secure the title opportunity. The secrecy around the main event booking is generating buzz both within the locker room and among fans, especially given AEW’s track record of surprise announcements and last-minute swerves on the road to major shows.

AEW All In takes place from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, August 25, 2025, marking the promotion’s return to the historic venue following last year’s record-setting debut. The Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the finals likely to be held at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26th in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest AEW updates, backstage reports, and full coverage of the Owen Hart Cup and AEW All In 2025.