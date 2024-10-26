Tommy Dreamer Believes Eddie Kingston Could Stand Up To Jon Moxley

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how Eddie Kingston will be a great option to stand up against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his crew if he can make it back in time.

Dreamer said, “For where we’re at, Eddie Kingston is a great [potential savior]. Hopefully he could get back … Eddie Kingston is great if he’s able to go. Also, Sting. Sting can show back up, not be the wrestler, rally the troops and somebody is helping support them. Because I was thinking about using my examples before, Sting was part of two waves. He was part of fighting off The [Four] Horsemen. He was part of fighting off the nWo. He’s a major part of that. He could be like, ‘Guys, I’ve lived here before.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.