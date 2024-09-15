Tommy Dreamer: “Christian Is The Most Hated Man In AEW”

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Christian Cage is the most hated man in AEW and how Jon Moxley is slowly getting there after attacking AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson at All Out.

Dreamer said, “Christian is the most hated man in AEW. Jon Moxley might be slowly climbing up towards that spot, especially with recent actions like attacking his old friend Bryan Danielson. Don Callis is a heel with — I mean, even the guys he manages don’t get heat.”

