Tommy Dreamer Promises TNA Will Be Noticeably Different Without Him

Tommy Dreamer spoke more about his much talked about departure from TNA Wrestling during a recent episode of Busted Open.

The following are some of the highlights.

On the thought process behind not crowning Santana at that event and waiting until Bound For Glory: “Mike Santana’s story. I’m so close with Mike, and his daughter and his family, and when I talk about the internet, everyone wanted Mike to win at Slammiversary and it’s cool. Then who do you face at Bound For Glory? And when Bound For Glory beat Slammiversary in attendance, you know you made the right decision. It’s so easy to make everybody happy. But you also have to make people mad to get you to where you wanna go, and then when you draw more people, it’s like, you did your job right, and no one’s gonna give you that credit for it. It’s a thankless job, but I’m thanked by the people and their text messages.”

On trying to establish a culture while working in TNA and how people are going to see how much things change now that he’s gone: “It’s my job to get you where you wanna go and if another company doesn’t want you, then it’s my job to keep this place going — it’s not my job anymore — I tried building a culture and I can’t worry about that anymore, because it is all gonna change, and I hope everyone realizes how much it’s gonna change.”

On The Elegance Brand: “I look at Heather and M by Elegance, those two women are stars. If I was there, Maggie (Lee) would probably be the top girl in the company by next year, just because she’s so good in the ring and when Ash (by Elegance) left, Maggie stepped up, and so did Heather, and I love that whole dynamic where meeting Mr. Elegance on an indie and this kid’s really good… Looking for a guy to be part of this group because I also think The Personal Concierge is really good at his job…”