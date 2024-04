AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm recently spoke with News4Jax on a number of topics including how she is the true money in the company and not Mercedes Moné because she holds the championship.

Storm said, “Ms. Mone. She’s all about the money. The money. I’m sat right here. I am, arguably, money, aren’t I? All this money talk. All this money talk. The money is right here, darling. I have this [AEW Women’s Championship].”

