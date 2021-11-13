Toni Storm’s Current Status With The WWE SmackDown Brand

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the women’s team for Survivor Series and wrote how Toni Storm has been “forgotten about.”

According to other reports, Storm isn’t on television, because she’s not integral to Survivor Series. It’s not that they forgot about her, it’s more like ‘this isn’t her month.’

Storm did end up appearing on Smackdown in a segment where she challenged Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair to a match but Flair declined the challenge. Flair will be facing RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV.