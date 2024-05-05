Cody Rhodes Discusses His Long-Term Goal In The WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his long-term goal in the company.

Rhodes said, “A long-term goal for me is, I would like to be the most profitable talent that WWE has ever had, and I know who hangs in that group, you know your Austin 3:16’s, your Hustle, Loyalty, Respect, your John Cena’s.”

“I know what I have been doing, and I know the length that I have to keep doing this for this goal to become a reality, so that one, it’s a little inside baseball, and it’s not all that glamorous, but I really, even today, feel a sense of, I would like to give WWE everything I possibly have, everything I possibly have because I feel like so much has been given to me coming out of WrestleMania 40.”

“Yeah, sure we worked for it, and sure we earned it, and I do think I’m the right person for the job, but I’d like to make sure I, when it’s time, leave them in the best possible place they’ve ever been.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.