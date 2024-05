What are the QR Codes about?

It looks like we have the answer.

PWInsider.com is reporting that all of the QR Codes production glitches being featured on WWE programming lately are to build up a new group that will play off of the Bray Wyatt intellectual property.

Currently, the group is set to feature Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan.

Whether any of those talents will be portraying new characters remains to be seen.