Triple H Addresses Recent WWE Releases, Says Drew Gulak’s Contract Was Not Renewed

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the post-Backlash press conference to talk about a number of topics including how just like the NFL, they release talent all the time as it is part of what they do and how Drew Gulak was not released his contract was just now renewed.

Triple H said, “We release talent all the time. NFL releases four to five hundred people a year. We release talent all the time. It’s part of what we do. You can’t just hire people, bring them in, keep hiring more people and just keep bringing them in. An unfortunate part of the job is talent gets released. Can I say he was released? He was not released. His contract was just not renewed.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)