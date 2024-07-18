Tony Khan Addresses AEW Possibly Holding A Stadium Event In The U.S.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com on a number of topics including potentially holding a stadium show in the U.S. similar to All In at Wembley Stadium.

Khan said, “It’s not something we’re looking to do in the immediate future. However, it’s an exciting idea and definitely something we could explore in the future.”

On reports earlier this week that AEW might be considering a major stadium show and how they have had fantastic shows in Texas over the years:

“I can’t speak to the accuracy of those reports or our immediate plans, but we’ve had fantastic shows in Texas over the years. We’ve never done an AEW pay-per-view in Texas, although we’ve hosted many Ring of Honor pay-per-views there. Some of AEW’s biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, and there’s a significant demand for an AEW pay-per-view. I think it would be an interesting venture for us to consider.”