Tony Khan Addresses Claims That Adam Cole Is Worse Off In AEW Than He Was In NXT

On Monday afternoon, Twitter user @PhilDL616 wrote the following in regards to Adam Cole’s position in AEW since leaving WWE NXT:
“The funny thing about people acting like Adam Cole has regressed is that they would be the main ones saying let it play out if he went to the [WWE] main roster to do worse.”
@WilliamRBR replied:
“I’m not even sure what bad he’s doing. He’s a top guy who faces other top guys and gets big reactions while touring the country. I’m not sure how anyone could possibly view that as a downgrade from what he was doing before.
Just say like The Bucks and Kenny and move on.”
AEW President Tony Khan then chimed in:
“It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?”
It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 29, 2021