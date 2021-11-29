Tony Khan Addresses Claims That Adam Cole Is Worse Off In AEW Than He Was In NXT

On Monday afternoon, Twitter user @PhilDL616 wrote the following in regards to Adam Cole’s position in AEW since leaving WWE NXT:

“The funny thing about people acting like Adam Cole has regressed is that they would be the main ones saying let it play out if he went to the [WWE] main roster to do worse.”

@WilliamRBR replied:

“I’m not even sure what bad he’s doing. He’s a top guy who faces other top guys and gets big reactions while touring the country. I’m not sure how anyone could possibly view that as a downgrade from what he was doing before.

Just say like The Bucks and Kenny and move on.”

AEW President Tony Khan then chimed in:

“It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?”