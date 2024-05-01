Tony Khan Addresses His Father Shad’s AEW Dynamite Appearance

As seen in the final segment of AEW Dynamite on April 24th, 2024, The Elite and Jack Perry attacked AEW President Tony Khan. Tony’s father, Shad, made an appearance at the end of the show to check on his son’s health.

In an interview with Scott Fishman for TVInsider.com, Tony discussed his father’s appearance.

“It was nice of him to be on the show on one hand, but the reason for it is another. It meant a lot for him to come out to check on me. He is an incredible father and a loving parent and a great man. I’ve learned so much from him. I know he cares a lot. Nobody wants to see their son out cold and recovering from a deadly piledriver move. You saw he was concerned. You saw it on his face. He was angry and concerned. Mostly very angry.”

Tony also commented on his father’s favorite wrestlers:

“A few weeks ago I got a text from him during Will Ospreay and Claudio [Castagnoli]. He knew them both. He hadn’t seen much of Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay was amazing. I introduced him to Will, and he is now a huge fan of him. He is a huge fan of Kenny Omega, MJF, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Dr. Britt Baker, and recently ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm And Mariah May. Also, he had some nice interactions with Swerve.”