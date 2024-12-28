Tony Khan Addresses Ricky Starks’ AEW Status

AEW President Tony Khan participated in the Worlds End 2024 media call, during which he discussed several topics, including Ricky Starks’ status with the company and why fans should watch the upcoming Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite.

Khan said, “I think we’ll have to stay tuned to see who’s going to be a part of the Fight for the Fallen simulcast. It remains to be seen. We’ve got a great roster here, and we’ve got one of our best pay-per-view lineups for Worlds End this year. I think it’s a tremendous card. Then, As for who’s going to be at the ‘Mother of All Simulcasts,’ that remains to be seen. But thanks for asking.”

