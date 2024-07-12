Tony Khan Addresses Tomohiro Ishii’s Status With AEW

NJPW star “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii has recently returned to AEW and has been competing with the company for a few weeks now, the latest being the Global Glory 4-Way matchup against PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Kyle Fletcher on this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Despite his loss, The Stone Pitbull impressed a number of company executives, including AEW President Tony Khan. Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following Dynamite and addressed the status of Ishii with the company.

Khan wrote, “It’s so great having @njpwglobal all-time legend Tomohiro Ishii here in AEW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite.” “We love having Ishii here [and] now he’s going to stay here in @AEW with us for the rest of summer 2024!”

“AEW is on fire right now! Thank you all [and] God bless you all!”

