Tony Khan Announces Overrun For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

We’re going long tonight!

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, it has been announced that the show will have an overrun.

“Coming up TONIGHT next on TBS, it’s a huge Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X. “Thanks to our great partners TBS, for TONIGHT’s AEW on TV, we have an overrun available to us for all of the great action on this evening’s Dynamite!”

Khan continued, “Don’t miss it TONIGHT! 8pm ET/7pm CT. NEXT on TBS!”

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Des Moines, IA.