Tony Khan Breaks Silence On CM Punk During Recent NY Post Interview

Things with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling weren’t all bad.

Even Tony Khan will admit that.

The AEW and ROH President generally gives a “no comment” type answer when asked about “The Best in the World” in recent media interviews, however that was not the case during a recent discussion with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post.

During the discussion, Khan spoke about Punk being responsible for some of AEW’s biggest moments to date.

“The First Dance was an incredible moment in wrestling and was part of a very important time in AEW,” Khan said of the show centered around Punk’s first appearance with the company. “All Out 2021, along with All In, are our biggest pay-per-views of all time and we’ve had a lot of great success as a company as a team and in some of the most exciting times, CM Punk has been a big part of that team.”

