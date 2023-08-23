Tony Khan Calls Match At ALL IN “The Most Important In AEW History”

How important is the main event of AEW ALL IN 2023?

Ahead of Sunday’s record-setting premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview promoting the event.

During the discussion, the AEW boss-man called the AEW World Championship main event between MJF and Adam Cole “the most important match in AEW history.”

“MJF versus Adam Cole is the most important match in AEW history,” Khan said. “It’s become one of the most fascinating friendships in wrestling.”

Khan continued, “And they’re going to clash for the AEW world championship at the biggest pro wrestling show of all-time this Sunday.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com