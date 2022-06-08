Tony Khan Didn’t Allow CM Punk to Relinquish the AEW World Title

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW world champion CM Punk announced his injury and need for surgery during the June 3rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. At the Forbidden Door PPV, an interim AEW world champion will be crowned, and Punk will face him in a unification match once he is cleared to wrestle again.

Punk clarified what he said during his Rampage promo during the AEW Road to Kansas City.

“I probably wasn’t as clear as I should have been. I offered to relinquish the title but Tony [Khan] told me that under no circumstances was I allowed to do that. It means a lot to me that this place as a whole believes in me enough to let me just go get fixed.”

You can watch the video below: