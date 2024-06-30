Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Plans To Remain Active In Free Agency

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the pre-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call to talk about a number of topics including how active the company will be when it comes to free agency following the recent signings of Continental Champion “The Rainamker” Kazuchika Okada, International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Khan said, “There are some great free agents out there, these are great names you’re talking about, I have a lot of respect for everybody you said, but it probably wouldn’t behoove me or benefit AEW for me to give my contract thoughts on all of them, or what I would negotiate or what I would have with any of them, I do think they’re all great talents.”

“It’s been a big past year for us in free agency, signing those four [Okada, Ospreay, Mone and Adam Copeland] and many others. We’ll continue to be active in free agency. Any time there is somebody of the standard of those four who are four of my personal favorite wrestlers ever, then I’m always going to be looking to be involved.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.