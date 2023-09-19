Tony Khan Hypes Grand Slam, Touts Recent PPV Run In AEW

Tony Khan is excited for this week.

It’s that time of the year once again, as AEW has their special “Grand Slam” week of programming, with Dynamite and a special two-hour Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Ahead of this week’s shows, Khan hopped on Twitter (X) to promote the events, and to tout the recent string of high-profile pay-per-views in AEW, which is capped off by the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream show on October 1.

“Thank you all who watch AEW on TV,” Khan wrote on Monday night. “I believe we’re on our best run of PPV ever,” he said, hash-tagging The Forbidden Door, ALL IN and ALL OUT.

Khan continued, “10/1 WILL be one of our best PPVs: Wrestle Dream [in] Seattle [at] Climate Pledge Arena! Our biggest best live TV of 2023 [is] THIS Wednesday [at] Grand Slam [in] NYC.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results coverage.