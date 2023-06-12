Tony Khan Hypes Start Of A New Era For AEW This Week (Photo)

This week ushers in the start of a “New Era” for All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday and wrote about the company returning to where it all started for them on cable television, as they return to Washington, D.C. for this week’s Wednesday Night Dynamite, the same location as the first episode of the weekly AEW on TBS television program.

Additionally, the AEW and ROH President hyped the series premiere of Saturday Night Collision on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Ill. and revealed a special promotional poster.

“Good morning,” he started. “THIS Wednesday, AEW returns to where it all began for AEW Dynamite: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC!”

He continued, “It’s a new era with a massive AEW Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS, followed by the debut of AEW Collision this Saturday on TNT! I promise both will be great shows!”