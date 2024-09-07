Tony Khan: “I Feel Pretty Good To Say AEW On TBS And TNT, I Think Is Here To Stay”

AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance in front of the live crowd during last night’s Collision and Rampage tapings and revealed he feels pretty good to say the company’s programming on TBS and TNT is here to stay, alluding to their future on WBD’s networks amid their media rights negotiations.

Khan said, “I think it’s safe to say — there’s a good chance to say here in Chicago. I feel pretty good to say AEW on TBS and TNT, I think is here to stay.”

Khan did not specify further on the matter, but AEW has been in talks on their TV deal for quite some time now and Khan has alluded to positive developments without revealing when exactly the deal is.