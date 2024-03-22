Tony Khan Is Still “Hopeful” And “Optimistic” About Kenny Omega’s AEW Return

After being diagnosed with diverticulitis in December, Kenny Omega has been sidelined for some time.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion received the diagnosis after the December 13th Dynamite show, as he was clearly in pain backstage. When Omega was diagnosed, he was told that he was extremely fortunate to have gone in because the outcome could have been disastrous.

If the top star had not been diagnosed at the time, he could have died from a blood infection, which had a 50 percent chance of occurring.

While speaking with Comic Book, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Omega’s current status.

“I don’t want to put pressure on it,” Khan stated. “He was really in a bad way. I don’t want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I’m optimistic we’ll see Kenny Omega again.”

Khan added, “Certainly, it’s something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody’s just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we’re all very optimistic about.”

You can check out the complete interview below: