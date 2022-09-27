Tony Khan Issues a Hurricane Ian Attendance Policy for AEW Employees, Responds to Criticism

Due to Hurricane Ian, talent and staff are not required to attend Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

This week, Ian gained strength and is now classified as a major hurricane. As it approached Cuba early Tuesday morning, the storm strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane. From Monday at 3 a.m. ET to Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET, Ian’s maximum sustained winds increased from 70 mph to 115 mph, and he is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as early as later this evening. The storm is expected to make landfall in parts of Florida as early as late Tuesday night, then move into other parts of the Southeastern United States until Friday night. Storm surges of 6-10 feet are possible along parts of Florida’s west coast.

Due to the storm, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter this week that Dynamite attendance for the AEW crew is voluntary.

“For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week. Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week,” Khan wrote.

“in case you missed our email” means we sent one. I still got questions after the email, so clearly people had missed it, so I followed up with a tweet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022

Khan then wrote in a follow-up tweet, “Literally the 1st line says ‘in case you missed our email’ yet I’m getting asked why I’d tweet this instead of sending an email. ‘in case you missed our email’ means we sent one. I still got questions after the email, so clearly people had missed it, so I followed up with a tweet”

The following is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from Philadelphia:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match

* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido

* “Informative video packages” on Bandido and Juice Robinson will air