Tony Khan: “It Means A Lot To Have MJF In AEW”

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com on a number of topics including how it means a lot to have MJF in the company as he has been a great world champion and one of their biggest stars and he believes the former AEW World Champion is back with the company permanently.

Khan said, “It’s really great. It means a lot to have MJF in AEW. He has been a great world champion and one of our biggest stars. Having MJF on Wednesday nights every week on TBS is a big deal. He was in an altercation with Rush last week. One of our top international stars and a brutal pro wrestler. Rush will be in action this week surely beating the hell out of some poor kid from Iowa. I know MJF will be in the arena this week, so something to keep an eye on.”

“MJF is one of our greatest stars. We’re happy to have MJF back in AEW I believe permanently.”