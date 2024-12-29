Tony Khan On If AEW Dynamite And Collision Will Remain Two Hours

AEW President Tony Khan participated in the Worlds End 2024 media call, during which he discussed several topics, including whether Dynamite and Collision will remain two hours long in 2025 under the new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Khan said, “Yeah that’s definitely the plan, thanks for asking, Jason. We are planning to continue with two hours of Dynamite on Wednesdays and two hours of Collision on Saturdays. Every once in a while, TBS and TNT are very kind to give us an overrun of several minutes, and that can be great when there’s a really exciting main event or a huge moment that is happening, and a lot of times we’ve had great flexibility from our partners, but generally it’s around two hours, and that is the plan going forward.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.