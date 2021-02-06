Tony Khan Opens Up About An AEW Segment He Didn’t Like

While appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked with Jericho about the Matt Hardy teleportation segment from this past March:

Jericho: “I know you didn’t like the Matt Hardy teleportation thing. That was my idea. One of the few you didn’t like.”

Khan: “That’s okay. There’s stuff like that. Those are the things I’ve tried to do a lot less of this year honestly. There’s just stuff like that where somebody has something and you knew I was skeptical of it going in. I talked myself into it and I wouldn’t have done it going after and it’s not against you or the idea.

Just the way it was executed, the way we were talking about it, I had a feeling it wasn’t going to work, and that’s a perfect example of the things I didn’t do very many of them this year. We had made mistakes this year but I have tried to cut down on that this year and that’s that’s a perfect example of something where like, I wish we hadn’t done it but it was my fault.”