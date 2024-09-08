Tony Khan Provides An Update On Mark Davis, Discusses Kyle Fletcher’s Run

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the company’s All Out 2024 media conference call to talk about a number of topics, including Mark Davis’ status and Kyle Fletcher’s run as a singles star.

Khan said, “We get regular updates, and he’s had surgery, he’s in recovery, and we can’t wait to have Mark Davis back in AEW. I think Aussie Open has been a great team … but Kyle Fletcher has taken a great journey here in this company, and in particular lately has been on this amazing run.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.