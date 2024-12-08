Tony Khan Provides Update On A Possible ROH Television Deal

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including a possible future television deal for ROH.

Khan said, “It’s a great company. I love ROH, and I think that really, for us, it’s important to look at, there’s a great opportunity to grow Ring of Honor as we grow AEW. AEW just secured this huge media rights deal, and it’s a complimentary thing to have another great wrestling promotion with that history. I do think there’s a lot of interest right now in Ring of Honor. I’ve had great conversations about TV partnerships with ROH, and I think as AEW continues to grow, there’s going to be more great opportunities for ROH in streaming and television.”

