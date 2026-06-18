Tony Khan Reacts To Wrestler Apologizing For Pulling Out Of AEW Show

Sareee had been slated for the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament in AEW, but an injury forced her out, with a replacement inserted at the last minut…Sareee had been slated for the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament in AEW, but an injury forced her out, with a replacement inserted at the last minute for her scheduled match at AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster on June 10.

The Japanese star took to X to address her absence.

“I was very disappointed that I couldn’t participate in this great tournament and I apologize to the fans who were excited for it,” she wrote. “I definitely want to return to AEW. Looking forward to that day.”

AEW President Tony Khan quickly responded, making clear no apology was needed.

“No apologies are necessary,” Khan replied. “Heal up, good luck in your recovery, and you’re welcome to come back here anytime, the door to AEW is open for you!”