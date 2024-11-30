Tony Khan Reflects On AEW’s Success During COVID Lockdown

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Q101 on a number of topics, including the company’s success during the COVID lockdown.

Khan said, “The lockdown really changed everything and it turned out to be a really successful period for AEW. We were able to put all the shows for over one year in Jacksonville. And since we came out of that and started touring again, it’s been just over three years. And in those three years … We went to Wembley Stadium and sold 81,000 tickets for AEW All In.”

On the company drawing larger crowds in bigger cities:

“The markets where AEW has drawn the best are the major markets that have typically had NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball teams, or big college towns. That’s something for us to continue to study and evaluate, is what our best performing markets are, and trying to hit those an appropriate amount of times.”

