Tony Khan Refuses Ricky Starks’ AEW Release Request

Ricky Starks is reportedly looking to exit AEW after being sidelined for nearly a year. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, Starks has previously requested his release from AEW, but CEO Tony Khan has refused to grant it. As a result, Starks will need to wait out the remainder of his contract before exploring other opportunities.

The report indicates that several factors have contributed to the situation, although most of them are unlikely to be made public. Starks has been absent from AEW programming since March 2024 and has expressed frustration, stating that he doesn’t know why he isn’t being utilized.

To stay active and relevant, Starks has taken on independent bookings, including appearances for Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse and House of Glory. However, he was pulled from GCW events following the Effy controversy.

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Starks when he becomes available, with many believing he is WWE-bound once his AEW contract expires.