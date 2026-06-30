Tony Khan Reveals Who Came Up With AEW’s Death’s Door Cage

Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event introduced a new steel cage concept called “Death’s Door.” This structure is circular and surrounds the ring, drawing comparisons to AAA’s circular cage, The Steel Asylum, which TNA used in the early 2010s. However, unlike that cage, Death’s Door does not have a roof.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the post-show media scrum for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he discussed various topics, including the origin of the new steel cage concept, Death’s Door.

Khan said, “It was a very cool idea. It was Mike Mansury who asked about putting a round steel cage. I thought it was a really cool concept. So it came out really good and being at Forbidden Door and being a deadly cage, we called it Death’s Door. It was a very cool idea and it looks great and I would love to bring it back. So it was a very good debut for Death’s Door.”

Mansury is currently serving as a Co-Executive Producer and a Senior Production Executive at AEW. Prior to his role at AEW, he worked for WWE and was considered a candidate to replace Kevin Dunn before joining AEW in 2022. It is still unclear whether future editions of AEW Forbidden Door will include that structure.

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)